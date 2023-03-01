Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 10,259,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,403,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

