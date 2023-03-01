Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $475.93. The stock had a trading volume of 590,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $468.50 and its 200-day moving average is $451.81. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

