Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 467 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after buying an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.43. 4,215,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

