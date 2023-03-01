Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,211 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,667,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,211 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $76,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WMB traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

