Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COST. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $478.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,404. The company has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

