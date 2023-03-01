Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,769 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $131,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 76,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 24,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.79. The firm has a market cap of $297.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

