Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Euronext Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $74.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 325. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87. Euronext has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Euronext to €85.00 ($90.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Euronext from €94.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($106.38) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

Further Reading

