Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 6,540 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Diageo by 55.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO remained flat at $173.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 734,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,815. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.64.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.46) to GBX 5,100 ($61.54) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.