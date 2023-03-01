Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 26,584 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,584 shares during the period. Ambev comprises about 2.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Ambev stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,340,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,371,070. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

