Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 2.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 327.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.82. 1,981,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,202. The company has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

