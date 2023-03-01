Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,572 shares during the period. GSK accounts for 1.7% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 42.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in GSK by 39.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.83) to GBX 1,550 ($18.70) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. 2,899,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

