Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys 2,947 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

AG traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,324,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,858. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.21.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

