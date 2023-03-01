Ethic Inc. Purchases 4,760 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. 13,203,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,645,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.