Ethic Inc. Has $8.55 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 63.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 82,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $471,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.50. 1,044,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

