Ethic Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.