Ethic Inc. Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $2,171,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,201. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

