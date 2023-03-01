Ethic Inc. Grows Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,797 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,688,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,675,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,732,000 after buying an additional 141,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,553,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,473,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.18. 597,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTM. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.