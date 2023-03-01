Ethic Inc. Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,612 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Novartis by 2.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Novartis by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 881,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Novartis by 598.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 66,233 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $735,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. 2,065,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.