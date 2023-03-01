Ethic Inc. Acquires 9,251 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 40,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after acquiring an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.18. 4,594,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $161.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

