Ethic Inc. Acquires 9,100 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.26. 6,748,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

