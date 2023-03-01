Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $128.57 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $21.09 or 0.00089980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,443.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00414618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00649043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00568760 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00176394 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00186671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,691,150 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

