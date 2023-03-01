Estabrook Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

