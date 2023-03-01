Estabrook Capital Management Sells 425 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,697,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.17. 3,567,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $298.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $249.05 and a 1 year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.25.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

