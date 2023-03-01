Estabrook Capital Management Sells 1,090 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in NOW were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NOW by 839.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

NOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. 357,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.64. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.