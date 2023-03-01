Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. 16,767,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,679,611. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.