Estabrook Capital Management Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,112,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,893,752. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.95.

TSLA stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.77. The company had a trading volume of 144,909,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,577,766. The firm has a market cap of $641.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

