Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.2% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NSC. StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.