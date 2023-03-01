Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 7.1% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.81. 45,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $298.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

