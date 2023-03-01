Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS.
Essential Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of WTRG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,635. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62.
Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
Further Reading
