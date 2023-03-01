Eschler Asset Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. 1,062,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

