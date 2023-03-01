Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. 439,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 10.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 23.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

