Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$56.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.18. The firm has a market cap of C$25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.10.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.