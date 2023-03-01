Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollar General Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $10.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.00. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $216.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

