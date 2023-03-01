Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 26,661 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,661 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $91,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,344. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

