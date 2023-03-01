Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 18,053 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,053 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $98,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,288,000 after acquiring an additional 352,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,290,000 after buying an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after buying an additional 1,556,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after buying an additional 435,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 1,003,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,230. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 2,942 shares valued at $99,489. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

