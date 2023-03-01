Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 147,213 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,213 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $113,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,023,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,614,318. The firm has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.