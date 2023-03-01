Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 153,321 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of T-Mobile US worth $166,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,035. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.29. 4,322,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

