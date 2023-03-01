Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 31,985 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Vail Resorts worth $69,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

NYSE:MTN traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $235.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $273.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

