Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,142,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,170 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $133,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 427,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,207 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.