Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,142,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,170 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $133,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 427,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,207 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

