Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $64.61 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,993 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $64,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $119,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in CVS Health by 37.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. 7,427,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662,203. The company has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $95.14. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

