Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $116.97 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,924 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.92% of Iron Mountain worth $116,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,072 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 1,403,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,635. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Stories

