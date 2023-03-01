Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $109.16 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,571 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.67% of Restaurant Brands International worth $109,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after buying an additional 257,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,563,000 after buying an additional 646,644 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,496,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,230,000 after buying an additional 895,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,724. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

