Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 435,601 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $74,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after buying an additional 1,177,018 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

KKR stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. 1,998,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,145. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

