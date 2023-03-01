EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1,895.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,789 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $35,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 1,591,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.35. 3,395,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

