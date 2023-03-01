Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu Sells 10,016 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,317. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Envista by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 470,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,164 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

