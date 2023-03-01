Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF) Short Interest Update

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,870. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

