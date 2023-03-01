Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 73,440 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,440 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.32% of Southern worth $236,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

