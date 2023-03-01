Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 555,988 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,988 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of AstraZeneca worth $115,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. UBS Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.88) to £119 ($143.60) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.84) to £135 ($162.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.0 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,468. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $202.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.