Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 23,105 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,105 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.33% of Centene worth $145,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,038,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. 3,417,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.