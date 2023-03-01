Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $366.37 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Danaher worth $366,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.36. 2,757,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,339. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

